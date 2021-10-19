Eddie Hearn has dismissed Tyson Fury’s rise up many pound-for-pound rankings after his dominant victory over Deontay Wilder.

The Matchroom promoter, who represents former world champion Anthony Joshua, has criticised Fury’s resume.

Hearn insists Fury lacks a variety of wins on his resume, having fought Wilder in three of his last five fights.

Fury has risen to fourth in ESPN’s latest rankings, with a similar place in many other lists, prompting Hearn to label the move as “strange”.

“It’s very difficult to say anything negative about Tyson Fury at the moment, because you just get criticism for being ‘Ah, well, you’re just bitter, you’re just this’,” Hearn told Volume Sports.

“I do find it strange that you can continuously climb up a pound-for-pound ranking by beating the same person you’ve beat two-and-a-half years ago – and the only person.

“But, you know, you look at the ESPN rankings, Tyson Fury beat Deontay Wilder, who he just stopped in [seven] rounds, in an absolute war, yet all of a sudden jumps up the pound-for-pound rankings [from sixth to fourth].

“Like, to be a heavyweight great, you have to have a brilliant resume that consistently beats the top heavyweights of your era. Now, don’t take nothing away from the performance, the last two performances.

“I mean, he probably won’t be happy with his last one because he was a bit wild. But it was a great fight.”

Fury produced another dominant display (AFP)

The Matchroom promoter was also alarmed by the Alabaman’s exhausted look after just three rounds of facing Fury.

“Obviously, Fury caught him with a great shot and went down twice,” Hearn told iFL TV.

“The second one was nothing knockdown, but Fury was still all over the place.

“Wilder could not stand up, he was exhausted after three rounds, and that’s not normal. Some heavyweights have good tanks.

“Fury’s tank is exceptional, but you can’t just say, ‘That’s how he is.’ You can’t have a championship fight at any kind of pace if you can’t stand up after three rounds.”

Hearn also admitted to cheering for Fury to win the fight and accused Wilder of looking “petrified” in the ring.

“Listen, it was a brilliant fight,” Hearn added. “Technically it was all over the shop, but who cares? The drama was unbelievable.

“Massive credit to both fighters. Wilder looked hypnotised before the fight and after two rounds he almost couldn’t stand up.

“He started quite well, but he looked petrified and exhausted before the fight even started.

“After three rounds he couldn’t stand up and I thought it was all over.

“He comes back with the equaliser and Fury goes down twice. It was non-stop and full of drama.

“I have to give Fury credit, because he dug deep and got the win. It was brilliant for boxing and for the heavyweight division, because we need fights like that.

“I wanted Fury to win. Props to both guys and massive congratulations for Fury, because it was a great win.”