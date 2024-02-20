Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Israel Adesanya vs Khamzat Chimaev will seemingly headline the UFC’s first event in Saudi Arabia, after the official Kingdom Arena website posted a ticket link for the fight.

The UFC was due to stage its first card in Saudi Arabia in March, but the event was pushed back to 22 June, with reports suggesting that key figures in the Gulf state were unhappy with the quality of the proposed fights. UFC president Dana White dismissed those reports.

In any case, the UFC now looks set to stage one of its biggest fights of the year in Saudi Arabia, after Adesanya vs Chimaev was advertised on the Kingdom Arena website as of Tuesday (20 February).

Adesanya last fought in September, when the Nigerian-born New Zealander lost the first defence of his second reign as UFC middleweight champion. Adesanya, 34, lost to Sean Strickland on points in one of the biggest upsets in MMA history.

Russian-born Chimaev, who fights out of the United Arab Emirates, last fought in October, outpointing ex-welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in the latter’s debut at middleweight. That result kept Chimaev, 29, unbeaten as a professional with a record of 13-0 – including six knockouts/TKOs and five submissions.

The Kingdom Arena website posted a ticket link to Israel Adesanya vs Khamzat Chimaev (The Independent)

Adesanya vs Chimaev has been discussed by fans since the latter made his UFC debut in 2020 and put together a searing run, despite the Russian failing to fight at 185lbs consistently; three of Chimaev’s seven UFC wins have come at welterweight, and one took place at a catchweight between the two divisions.

Adesanya initially reigned as middleweight champion from 2019 until 2022. The “Last Stylebender” successfully retained the belt five times before losing it to his old kickboxing rival Alex Pereira. Adesanya avenged that TKO loss with a knockout in April 2023, before losing the title again in his fight with Strickland.