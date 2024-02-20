UFC’s Ian Machado Garry reveals he cries before fighting: ‘Like taking armour off’

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ian Machado Garry has revealed he cries before every fight, likening the experience to ‘taking all the armour off’.

The divisive Irish welterweight, 26, outpointed Geoff Neal at UFC 298 on Saturday (17 February) to stay unbeaten, before calling out the controversial Colby Covington.

On Monday (19 February), Garry went on The MMA Hour to discuss his desire for a Dublin clash with Covington, while also making a suprising revelation about a pre-fight ritual.

“As soon as I’m done with my warm-up, I give myself about 20 minutes to just calm the body down and let the body relax,” he told Ariel Helwani. “I put on all my gear – my headphones, my music, whatever it is, my jacket – and put my hood up. I get on all fours, put my hands on my head and my forehead to the ground, and I swear to God, Ariel, it’s instant tears.

“It’s being grateful for the journey that I’m on, the abilities that I have, for the people that are here, for the people that I wish were with me sharing the journey.

“Throughout the day I just feel myself getting more and more emotional. The truth is I cry my eyes out and thank God for everything I’ve been blessed with. It’s like taking all the armour off me and then going out and just being myself.”

Garry’s brashness and self-confidence have proven divisive among fans, many of whom booed the Irishman at the UFC 298 pre-fight press conference and on fight night.

Garry’s split-decision win over American Neal improved his unbeaten record to 14-0 and saw him climb four stops in the UFC’s 170lbs rankings. Now ranked sixth, Garry sits just below Covington in the division.