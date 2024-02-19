Joshua vs Ngannou TV channels confirmed as boxing fans offered choice of streams

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The broadcasters have been revealed for Anthony Joshua’s boxing match with ex-UFC champion Francis Ngannou.

Joshua, 34, will fight Ngannou, 37, in Riyadh on 8 March, five months after the Cameroonian made his boxing debut in the same Saudi city.

Ngannou, who relinquished the UFC heavyweight title while leaving the promotion in early 2023, knocked down Tyson Fury in October before losing a controversial decision to the unbeaten Briton. Fury’s WBC title was not on the line in that bout.

Ngannou will soon return to Riyadh for another clash with a Briton, as he continues his boxing venture against two-time unified champion “AJ”.

It was revealed on Monday (19 February) that the fight will air live on Dazn and Sky Sports in the UK, with both broadcasters delivering the match-up on pay-per-view. The price for the event is yet to be confirmed.

Joshua last fought in December, stopping Otto Wallin in Riyadh to make it three wins from three fights in 2023 for the Olympic gold medalist. In April, AJ outpointed Jermaine Franklin, and in August, he stopped Robert Helenius.

Ngannou’s split-decision loss to Fury marked his professional debut in the sport, while he last fought in mixed martial arts in January 2022, retaining the UFC heavyweight title against ex-teammate Ciryl Gane.

Ngannou, who beat Gane via decision but is known as a knockout specialist, signed for the Professional Fighters League (PFL) after leaving the UFC. The Cameroonian is yet to debut in the PFL, though the MMA promotion’s founder and chairman Donn Davis told The Independent last week: “I’m 100 per cent confident that Francis fights MMA for PFL – not just once, but several times.”

Ngannou also serves as chairman of PFL Africa. The company is expected to launch an African league in 2025.

A subscription for Dazn is available to purchase here. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.