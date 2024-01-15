Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou face off before Saudi Arabia bout

Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou faced off for the first time ahead of their heavyweight showdown in March in Saudi Arabia.

Joshua will welcome Ngannou back into the boxing ring after the former UFC champion impressed in his debut against Tyson Fury last October.

Ngannou lost by a single point after dropping Fury in what many thought was a controversial decision.

The pair appeared at a launch press conference in London to promote the crossover fight taking place on 8 March in Riyadh.

AJ will head into the fight with momentum, having won three consecutive bouts in 2023.