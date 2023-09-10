Jump to content

Liveupdated1694306718

Adesanya vs Strickland LIVE: UFC 293 card, updates and results tonight

Follow live as Israel Adesanya defends his middleweight title against the controversial Sean Strickland

Alex Pattle
Sunday 10 September 2023 01:45
Comments
Israel Adesanya defends his middleweight title against Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 293 tonight.

Adesanya regained the title in April by knocking out his old kickboxing rival Alex Pereira, five months after the Brazilian took the belt from Adesanya. The Nigerian-New Zealander will look to get his second run as champion off to a good start tonight, as he fights Strickland in Sydney.

While Adesanya, 34, has proven divisive among fans, American Strickland has courted greater controversy in recent years. The 32-year-old claimed in 2021 that he would like to ‘kill’ an opponent in the ring one day, but it has not stopped him from getting the greater share of cheers in Australia this week.

While he will be the apparent fan favourite at UFC 293, Adesanya is the betting favourite, with his counter-striking expected to be too slick for the game but limited Strickland.

Follow live updates from the UFC 293 main event and under card, below.

1694306718

UFC 293 LIVE

The UFC 293 prelims are under way as we speak. We’ll give you a round-up of those results when our main-card updates begin.

Until then, here’s a look at the card in full:

UFC 293 card in full as Adesanya defends title against Strickland tonight

All you need to know as Israel Adesanya defends the middleweight title against Sean Strickland in Sydney

Alex Pattle10 September 2023 01:45
1694305800

UFC 293 LIVE

Adesanya has been the betting favourite in all but one of his UFC bouts, even his rematch with Alex Pereira, and that is no different against Strickland.

The “Last Stylebender” is expected to dissect and damage his challenger at will. While Adesanya possesses less power than Alex Pereira, who was the last man to beat Strickland (via knockout in July 2022), he is an even more dynamic striker than the Brazilian.

Adesanya can employ the kind of counter-strikes that Strickland risks walking straight into – if the latter’s approach against Pereira is anything to go by.

Full main-event preview:

Why Adesanya vs Strickland may turn ugly, quickly

Israel Adesanya defends his middleweight title against the controversial challenger at UFC 293

Alex Pattle10 September 2023 01:30
1694304900

UFC 293 LIVE

Our live coverage will begin in full at 3am BST, when the UFC 293 main card begins.

Until then, we’ve got you covered with build-up.

Alex Pattle10 September 2023 01:15
1694293208

UFC 293 LIVE

