UFC featherweight Andre Fili is out of his scheduled bout with Lucas Almeida after having emergency eye surgery.

American Fili was due to face Almeida at the UFC’s Apex institute in Las Vegas, at the 25 February Fight Night event.

But Fili took to social media on Tuesday (7 February) to declare that he would not be competing this month, as he instead targets a return to the ring later this year.

“Started losing vision in my right eye,” the 32-year-old wrote in an Instagram story, alongside an image of himself wearing an eye patch.

“Had emergency surgery and got it fixed. I’m very grateful. Love you all. Thanks for checking in on me.

“I’m sorry I can’t put on a show for you guys Feb 25th, but I will be fighting later this year and I will be World Champion. They can never break us.”

“Touchy” Fili (22-9) last fought in September, winning a split decision against Bill Algeo. Prior to that contest, Fili was without a win in three bouts, following two losses and a No Contest.

The No Contest came against Daniel Pineda in 2021, with Pineda deemed unable to continue after an accidental eye poke from Fili.