Alexander Volkanovski will bid to become the fifth dual-weight champion in UFC history this weekend, as he challenges lightweight title holder Islam Makhachev.

Volkanovski, who has been dominant atop the featherweight division, will have a home advantage in Australia on Saturday, when he faces Makhachev in the Russian’s first defence of the lightweight belt.

Volkanovski, 34, enters the UFC 284 main event on a stunning 22-fight win streak, while Makhachev – who will be without coach and childhood friend Khabib Nurmagomedov in his corner – has won his last 11 bouts. In October, the 31-year-old claimed the title previously held by Khabib, submitting Charles Oliveira to secure the vacant gold.

In the co-main event on Saturday, Yair Rodriguez faces Josh Emmett for the interim featherweight title, determining who will challenge Volkanovski for undisputed status at 145lbs next.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

UFC 284 takes place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday 11 February.

The early prelims will begin at 11pm GMT (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET), with the prelims following at 1am GMT on Sunday 12 February (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday).

The main card is then scheduled to start at 3am GMT on Sunday (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Islam Makhachev won the UFC lightweight title by submitting Charles Oliveira in October (AFP via Getty Images)

Makhachev – 1/4; Volkanovski – 3/1

Rodriguez – 8/13; Emmett – 13/10

Via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Main card

Islam Makhachev (C) vs Alexander Volkanovski (featherweight champion) (lightweight title)

Yair Rodriguez vs Josh Emmett (interim featherweight title)

Jack Della Maddalena vs Randy Brown (welterweight)

Justin Tafa vs Parker Porter (heavyweight)

Jimmy Crute vs Alonzo Menifield (light-heavyweight)

Yair Rodriguez will fight Josh Emmett to crown an interim featherweight champion (Getty Images)

Prelims

Tyson Pedro vs Modestas Bukauskas (light-heavyweight)

Josh Culibao vs Melsik Baghdasaryan (featherweight)

Shannon Ross vs Kleydson Rodrigues (flyweight)

Jack Jenkins vs Don Shainis (featherweight)

Jamie Mullarkey vs Francisco Prado (lightweight)

Early prelims

Loma Lookboonmee vs Elise Reed (women’s strawweight)

Shane Young vs Blake Bilder (featherweight)

Zubaira Tukhugov vs Elves Brenner (lightweight)