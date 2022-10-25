Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

UFC featherweight contenders will clash this weekend, as Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen square off to potentially crown a new No 1 contender in the division.

The main-event bout will see Kattar try to bounce back from a controversial decision loss to fellow American Josh Emmett, while British title hopeful Allen seeks to extend his win streak to 12.

Kattar’s close contest with Emmett played out in June, three months after Ipswich fighter Allen starred at UFC London with a first-round knockout of Dan Hooker.

The winner of this Fight Night main event could be next in line to challenge champion Alexander Volkanovski, meaning the stakes are high at the UFC Apex institute.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

This weekend’s UFC Fight Night will take place on Saturday 29 October at the UFC Apex institute in Las Vegas.

The prelims will start at 9pm BST (1pm PT, 3pm CT, 4pm ET), with the main card following at 12am BST on Sunday 30 October (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card

Arnold Allen celebrates knocking out Dan Hooker in March (PA)

Main card

Calvin Kattar vs Arnold Allen (featherweight)

Tim Means vs Max Griffin (welterweight)

Waldo Cortes Acosta vs Jared Vanderaa (heavyweight)

Josh Fremd vs Tresean Gore (middleweight)

Dustin Jacoby vs Khalil Rountree Jr (light heavyweight)

Prelims

Phil Hawes vs Roman Dolidze (middleweight)

Andrei Arlovski vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima (heavyweight)

Joseph Holmes vs Jun Yong Park (middleweight)

Chase Hooper vs Steve Garcia (featherweight)

Kleydson Rodrigues vs Cody Durden (flyweight)

Christian Rodriguez vs Garrett Armfield (bantamweight)