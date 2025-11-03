Charles Oliveira highlights ‘stupid’ move that cost him against Ilia Topuria
Oliveira lost his vacant-title fight with Topuria via first-round knockout in June
Charles Oliveira has admitted he made a “stupid” choice against Ilia Topuria in their title fight, leading to a knockout defeat by “El Matador”.
In late June, Topuria knocked out Oliveira in the first round to claim the vacant UFC lightweight title, keeping the Spanish-Georgian unbeaten and adding to his previous run with the featherweight belt.
For Oliveira, the result meant his pursuit of a second reign at 155lb goes on, and the Brazilian has identified where it went wrong against Topuria.
While giving a seminar in his home country, Oliveira was asked about an elbow he landed against Topuria in an early exchange – a hard shot that failed to drop the 28-year-old.
“Because I was stupid,” said Oliveira, 35. “The guy’s shorter than me, a boxer. I should have stayed on the outside and kicked him, making him come forward, and then shot for a takedown.
“But what was I thinking? I’ll take him down, and I’m going to put my hands on him. I did throw my hands, but he landed first. So, I was stupid.
“It happens, it’s part of the struggle. It’s about what will make your mind come back again, and I came back stronger, so that’s what I’m trying to bring to you.”
Indeed, Oliveira bounced back in October, securing a first-round submission win against Mateusz Gamrot. He was initially due to face Rafael Fiziev, who withdrew due to injury.
That result came in spite of concerns that “Do Bronx” was returning to the cage too quickly after his stoppage by Topuria.
Oliveira previously held the lightweight title from 2021 until 2022. He knocked out former Bellator champion Michael Chandler to win the vacant belt, before submitting Dustin Poirier to retain the gold.
He then lost the title on the scales by narrowly missing weight, but submitted Justin Gaethje the next night to secure a shot at the newly-vacant strap. Taking on Islam Makhachev later in 2022, Oliveira lost via submission as the Russian began a record-breaking reign.
Following four successful title defences, Makhachev relinquished the title this May, and he now prepares to challenge welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena on 15 November.
Makhachev’s decision to give up the lightweight belt opened the door for Oliveira vs Topuria, an ill-fated bout for the Brazilian.
Topuria’s next fight is unclear, while Oliveira is eyeing former 145lb champion Max Holloway – and believes a win could earn him another lightweight title shot.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments