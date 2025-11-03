Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Charles Oliveira has admitted he made a “stupid” choice against Ilia Topuria in their title fight, leading to a knockout defeat by “El Matador”.

In late June, Topuria knocked out Oliveira in the first round to claim the vacant UFC lightweight title, keeping the Spanish-Georgian unbeaten and adding to his previous run with the featherweight belt.

For Oliveira, the result meant his pursuit of a second reign at 155lb goes on, and the Brazilian has identified where it went wrong against Topuria.

While giving a seminar in his home country, Oliveira was asked about an elbow he landed against Topuria in an early exchange – a hard shot that failed to drop the 28-year-old.

“Because I was stupid,” said Oliveira, 35. “The guy’s shorter than me, a boxer. I should have stayed on the outside and kicked him, making him come forward, and then shot for a takedown.

“But what was I thinking? I’ll take him down, and I’m going to put my hands on him. I did throw my hands, but he landed first. So, I was stupid.

“It happens, it’s part of the struggle. It’s about what will make your mind come back again, and I came back stronger, so that’s what I’m trying to bring to you.”

Indeed, Oliveira bounced back in October, securing a first-round submission win against Mateusz Gamrot. He was initially due to face Rafael Fiziev, who withdrew due to injury.

That result came in spite of concerns that “Do Bronx” was returning to the cage too quickly after his stoppage by Topuria.

open image in gallery Ilia Topuria managed a hammer fist on Charles Oliveira after dropping the former champ ( Getty Images )

Oliveira previously held the lightweight title from 2021 until 2022. He knocked out former Bellator champion Michael Chandler to win the vacant belt, before submitting Dustin Poirier to retain the gold.

He then lost the title on the scales by narrowly missing weight, but submitted Justin Gaethje the next night to secure a shot at the newly-vacant strap. Taking on Islam Makhachev later in 2022, Oliveira lost via submission as the Russian began a record-breaking reign.

Following four successful title defences, Makhachev relinquished the title this May, and he now prepares to challenge welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena on 15 November.

open image in gallery Oliveira during his title fight with Islam Makhachev in 2022 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Makhachev’s decision to give up the lightweight belt opened the door for Oliveira vs Topuria, an ill-fated bout for the Brazilian.

Topuria’s next fight is unclear, while Oliveira is eyeing former 145lb champion Max Holloway – and believes a win could earn him another lightweight title shot.