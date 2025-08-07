Khamzat Chimaev issues five-word response to White House fight speculation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Khamzat Chimaev has played down the idea that he could fight at a potential UFC event at the White House, making a self-deprecating joke about his chances.

US president Donald Trump recently said he would like to stage a UFC fight card at the White House in 2026, to celebrate the 250th anniversary of his country.

That led to a number of top stars expressing their desire to be involved, including Conor McGregor, who has not fought since 2021, and a man seen by some fans as the greatest fighter of all time: Jon Jones, who said he could reverse his recent retirement to compete at the White House.

Yet Russian star Chimaev did not exactly throw his own name in the hat, when asked about the prospect on Wednesday (6 August).

“Bro, look at my face,” Chimaev told MMA Junkie playfully.

He added: “I don’t think they would let me come or whatever.”

Chimaev, 31, is widely considered one of the scariest talents in the UFC, and after suffering from injury and illness in recent years, he will finally challenge for a title on 16 August.

The “Wolf” will face middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis in the main event of UFC 319 in Chicago, and he hinted that Trump might have helped him to get a Visa.

Khamzat Chimaev closing in on his submission of Robert Whittaker in October ( AP )

The unbeaten Chimaev last fought in the US in 2022, and his two fights since then have taken place in Abu Dhabi. Rumours long circulated that the Russian was unable to travel to the US, and he said on Wednesday: “This wasn’t my bad, wasn’t my fault.

“Everyone knows I didn’t have a Visa to the US, that’s why I didn’t fight [there]. So now, Donald Trump, he heard, so we go for a fight.”

Trump is close friends with UFC president Dana White, who said he is eager to bring a potential White House fight card to life.