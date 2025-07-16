Conor McGregor takes major step towards UFC comeback ahead of White House event

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Conor McGregor has taken a huge step towards making his long-awaited UFC return as he sets his sights on a fight at the White House.

McGregor has not competed in the UFC since losing back-to-back bouts to Dustin Poirer in 2021, with an anticipated return against Michael Chandler last year falling apart at short notice due to injury.

It looked increasingly unlikely that “The Notorious” would ever be seen in the Octagon again, appearing to make a foray into politics as he pledged to run for Ireland’s presidency, while also reiterating his public support for US president Donald Trump.

However, with a supercard at the White House now touted for the 250th anniversary of American independence, McGregor has been incentivised to rejoin the UFC testing pool.

That’s according to business partner David Feldman, president of McGregor-owned promotion BKFC, who told Ariel Helwani of the Irishman’s intention to return.

“He told me in person,” Feldman said. “He whispered in my ear, he said, 'I'm in the testing pool.' He said, 'I'm getting ready to make my comeback. I'm going to fight on that big card and then I'm going to have another fight and then we can talk.'”

Trump announced his plans for a UFC fight at the White House for July 4, 2026 in Iowa to kick off this year’s independence celebrations, and said the card would include “a championship fight, full fight, like 20-25,000 people.”

The president has attended several UFC fights in recent months and is close friends with Dana White, the president of the world’s premier MMA organisation.

McGregor paid the White House a visit earlier this year for St Patrick’s Day, commending Trump's "inspiring" work ethic, while the president reciprocated by praising McGregor's own work rate, describing him as "fantastic”.

The Irishman is a former two-division champion in the UFC but has now become synonymous with his controversies outside of the Octagon.

His intention to return to fighting comes only months after a civil-court jury found he had raped a woman in Dublin in 2018. McGregor, who denied a claim that he “brutally raped and battered” the woman, said he would appeal the verdict, which required him to pay over £200,000 in damages.