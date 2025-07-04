Trump suggests hosting UFC matches at the White House

Donald Trump has suggested hosting Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) matches at the White House on Thursday (3 July),

Speaking at an event in Iowa ahead of the 250th anniversary of America's independence on Friday (4 July), the US president said he’s considering inviting upwards of 20,000 spectators to view the fights as part of celebrations to commemorate the historic milestone.

“So every one of our national parks, battlefields and historic sites are going to have special events in honor of America 250. And I even think we’re going to have a UFC fight,” Mr Trump said.

″Think of this on the grounds of the White House. We have a lot of land there,” he said,

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt later said that Mr Trump was being “dead serious” about his plans.