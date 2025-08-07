Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Khamzat Chimaev has dismissed a rumour that he could retire if he wins the middleweight title at UFC 319 this month.

On 16 August, Chimaev will challenge champion Dricus Du Plessis in Chicago, as one of the UFC’s most fearsome contenders finally gets a title shot after being slowed by injury and illness.

With those setbacks in mind, back-up fighter Caio Borralho said in July that “whispers” suggest Chimaev will call time on his career if he wins the gold.

However, Chimaev has moved to dismiss that speculation, telling ESPN on Wednesday (6 August): “Yeah, I’ve seen Caio said... I don’t know where he hears those things.

“I need money, bro! This is not enough, just to go for the one title.

“Hopefully if I don’t get injured or some stuff, I’m gonna defend the belt or fight for another belt in Abu Dhabi as well.”

Chimaev, 31, has struggled with injuries and illness during his five-year UFC tenure, but when he has competed, he has been near-perfect. The Russian is 14-0 as a professional, 8-0 in the UFC, and holds wins over former champions Kamaru Usman and Robert Whittaker – the latter of whom he submitted in round one in October, crushing Whittaker’s teeth in the process.

open image in gallery Khamzat Chimaev closing in on a face crank of Robert Whittaker in October ( AP )

Previously, there were rumours that Chimaev could not travel to the US, with the Russian having last competed stateside in 2022 and having fought in Abu Dhabi in his two bouts since then. However, he will return to US soil for UFC 319, where he faces Du Plessis in the main event.

“This wasn’t my bad, wasn’t my fault,” he said on Wednesday. “Everyone knows I didn’t have a Visa to the US. That’s why I didn’t fight [there]. So now, Donald Trump, he heard, so we go for a fight.” US president Trump is close friends with UFC president Dana White.

If Du Plessis or Chimaev falls out of their fight in Chicago on short notice, Borralho will step in.

The Brazilian, 32, alluded to a potential Chimaev retirement in July, telling MMA Today: “I heard, somewhere, some people saying that if he wins the belt, he is gonna retire.

“Some little talks, some whispers, you know? If he wins the belt, he retires. I’m not sure of that, I don’t know if I believe that or not, but it’s an option.

open image in gallery Dricus Du Plessis holds two successful defences of the UFC middleweight title ( AFP via Getty Images )

“There’s too much pressure on him. [He’s had] health problems and a lot of pressure from his country. Maybe he retires, maybe not.

“He has a lot of money already, like a lot of money. He’s good with money. He’d already be the champion [in this case], so why not retire? I’d do the same.”

While Chimaev has been a scary force inside the Octagon, Du Plessis has been formidable. The South African, 31, has an overall record of 23-2 and is 9-0 in the UFC – with two title defences under his belt.

Du Plessis won the middleweight title in January 2024 with a decision win over Sean Strickland, and he replicated that result to retain the strap this February.

In between those fights, he submitted former champion Israel Adesanya in another successful title defence. Like Chimaev, “Stillknocks” also holds a win over Whittaker, having scored a TKO of the ex-champion in 2023.