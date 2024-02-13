Khamzat Chimaev makes UFC 300 revelation amid main-event speculation

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Khamzat Chimaev has ruled himself out of UFC 300, as fans continue to wait for an announcement around the main event of the historic card.

UFC 300 is scheduled to take place on 13 April, and although many high-profile and intriguing match-ups have been announced, the event remains without a headline fight.

Many fans have wished to see Chimaev in action, potentially against ex-middleweight champion Israel Adesanya or reigning title holder Dricus Du Plessis. However, the Russian – who fights out of the United Arab Emirates – has dismissed such suggestions.

“I will fight everybody,” the 29-year-old told MMA Uncensored. “Leon [Edwards], Du Plessis, anyone, but not [during] Ramadan.

“I think Ramadan [is during] UFC 300. Maybe somebody in Saudi Arabia, I want to fight there. Not fighting in Ramadan anymore.”

Ramadan ends on 9 April, but competing at UFC 300 would mean training throughout the Muslim holy month, which is dedicated to prayer and fasting.

Belal Muhammad could challenge Leon Edwards for the welterweight title in the UFC 300 main event, which would require Muhammad to train during Ramadan.

Chimaev last fought in October, fighting ex-welterweight champion Kamaru Usman on short notice, after Paulo Costa withdrew from his fight with the Russian. Chimaev beat Usman, who was making his middleweight debut, via decision.

The “Wolf”’s reference to fighting in Saudi Arabia related to the UFC’s debut event in the Gulf state, which is currently scheduled for 22 June, having been delayed from March.