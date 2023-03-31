Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Conor McGregor has called Justin Gaethje a ‘bird brain’ for threatening to leave the UFC if the Irishman receives a title shot in the near future.

McGregor is due to fight Michael Chandler later this year, while the pair’s fellow lightweight Gaethje is fresh off a win over Rafael Fiziev this month.

Gaethje, a former interim champion who has twice failed to win undisputed gold in the UFC, outpointed Fiziev at UFC 286 in London on 18 March, moving himself a step closer to a third title shot.

However, many in the sport feel that McGregor will receive a title fight if he beats Chandler, a scenario that could lead Gaethje to leave the UFC, per the American.

“Would I quit if Conor won and they gave him a title shot? Probably,” Gaethje told ESPN this week. “That’s how hurt I would be by the actions of the company I represent, but that’s out of my control. I just really hope that doesn’t happen. We can imagine a lot of things, but there’s a possibility that that’s the scenario, which I would be devastated [by] for sure.”

McGregor has since responded, writing in a now-deleted tweet on Thursday (30 March): “This braindead fool got a title shot off of one single win and it was vs chandler. Yet he will quit and retire if I get the same thing.

“Classic [gaethje] bird brain. #Jacka** Two Title attempts. No wins.”

Gaethje became interim UFC lightweight champion in 2020, but he failed to unify the titles with then-official champion Khabib Nurmagomedov later that year. Gaethje, 34, was submitted by Khabib but bounced with a points win over Chandler in 2021. His next fight was a title shot against Charles Oliveira last May, and again he lost via submission.

Meanwhile, McGregor has not fought since July 2021, when he suffered a broken leg in his second straight loss to Dustin Poirier.

The Irishman is a former dual-weight UFC champion, having held the featherweight and lightweight belts simultaneously in 2016. The 34-year-old has also fought at welterweight three times in the UFC, and the weight class for his bout with Chandler is as yet unknown – as are the date and location.