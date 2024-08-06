Jump to content

Conor McGregor mocked by Michael Chandler after revealing change to fight camp

The pair were scheduled to clash in June, but the fight was delayed indefinitely when McGregor suffered a broken toe

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Tuesday 06 August 2024 10:42
Tom Aspinall receives hero’s welcome from Manchester crowd before UFC 304

Michael Chandler has mocked Conor McGregor after the latter explained his training plans for their UFC fight, which was delayed indefinitely in June.

It was first announced in February 2023 that McGregor and Chandler would square off in the Octagon, but a fight date was not revealed until April this year. The Irishman and the American were due to meet in Las Vegas in June, but the bout was postponed on two weeks’ notice.

The news came as McGregor, 36, revealed a broken toe, which is now said to be fully healed.

In a series of tweets on Monday (5 August), McGregor hit out at former US president Donald Trump for naming Khabib Nurmagomedov his favourite UFC fighter. Chandler waded into the debate, leading McGregor to open up on his training plans.

“I look forward to December!” wrote McGregor. “It was going to be big bear [Lake in California] originally for my camp but now it will be Colorado Springs instead! Better facilities. Where the US Olympic athletes train!”

McGregor deleted the tweet, but not before Chandler, 38, replied: “Nevermind guys… I think it’s time I finally admit the fight is off.

“He’s still in stage 2 of the 7 of grief pertaining to his career being over. Figured he’d be closer to 5 by now. Godspeed @NotoriousMMA.” Chandler was seemingly referring to the phase of denial, in fact.

McGregor, a former dual-weight champion, has not fought since sustaining a broken leg in July 2021, when he suffered a second straight loss to Dustin Poirier. He last earned a UFC win in January 2020, when he beat Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds.

Chandler, a former three-time Bellator champion, last fought in November 2022, losing to Poirier via submission.

