Ilia Topuria will defend his featherweight title against Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 308, it has been announced.

Topuria won the belt in February, knocking out Alexander Volkanovski in the second round to end the Australian’s four-year reign, which began with a win over Holloway in 2019.

After outpointing Holloway to dethrone the Hawaiian, Volkanovski retained the title five times. During that run, he beat Holloway on points two more times.

But Volkanovski dropped the belt to Topuria this year, and now Holloway has a chance to regain the gold.

The main event of UFC 308, which takes place on 26 October in Abu Dhabi, marks Topuria’s first title defence. With his win over Volkanovski, the unbeaten 27-year-old became the first fighter of Georgian or Spanish descent to win a UFC title.

Holloway, 32, held the featherweight belt from 2017 until 2019, recording three successful title defences. He took the gold from 145lb legend Jose Aldo with a knockout, before retaining it against the Brazilian in the same fashion. Further defences came against Brian Ortega and ex-champion Frankie Edgar – both via decision.

In his most recent fight, Holloway stopped Justin Gaethje in the very last second of their lightweight bout at UFC 300. Holloway dominated the former interim 155lb champion for five rounds, before faceplanting the American with one of the greatest knockouts in UFC history.

In the UFC 308 co-main event, Robert Whittaker is scheduled to face Khamzat Chimaev, four months after the Russian-born middleweight withdrew from a planned clash with the ex-champion.

Also, former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane will fight Alexander Volkov, three years after beating the veteran, and Magomed Ankalaev will face Aleksandar Rakic at light-heavyweight.