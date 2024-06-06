Conor McGregor teases concerned UFC fans with Instagram post from treatment room

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Conor McGregor has teased UFC fans with an Instagram post from a treatment table, amid concern over his upcoming fight with Michael Chandler.

McGregor and Chandler are due to headline UFC 303 in Las Vegas on 29 June, but fears have arisen this week that the bout will be cancelled – following the short-notice postponement of a pre-fight press conference.

Irishman McGregor and American Chandler were set to share a stage in Dublin on Monday (3 June), but the event was cancelled just hours in advance.

McGregor, 35, and Chandler, 38, have both shared cryptic posts in the days since, heightening concern among fans.

Chandler seemed to suggest he had left his training camp, and McGregor has now shared a photo from a treatment table. The former dual-weight champion attached no caption to the post, while fans expressed mixed feelings in the comments.

“And just like that.. fight’s off,” one user wrote. “All hell [is gonna] break loose if bro pulls out,” said another.”

Others believed that the Irishman was simply being coy to hype the fight, however, with one writing: “Damn he knows how to sell a fight. He’s got everyone panicking on purpose.” Another user added: “Bro act like he pull out the fight but he just promoting the fight.”

McGregor has not fought since breaking his leg in a July 2021 defeat by Dustin Poirier, who knocked out “Notorious” six months earlier.

Chandler last fought in November 2022, also losing to Poirier, who won via submission.