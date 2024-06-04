Conor McGregor hints at ‘obstacles’ behind cancelled UFC 303 press conference

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Conor McGregor offered a vague explanation for the cancellation of his press conference on Monday, as fans were left disappointed on short notice.

McGregor and Michael Chandler, whom he is set to fight in the main event of UFC 303 on 29 June, were due to share a stage in Dublin on Monday (3 June). However, the event was postponed on short notice.

The UFC offered no explanation for the postponement, and no new date, but McGregor later took to social media to address the situation.

“In consultation with the UFC, today’s press conference was cancelled due to a series of obstacles outside of our control,” wrote the Irishman, 35.

“I apologize to my Irish fans, and fans around the world, for the inconvenience and appreciate all your passion and support. I can’t wait to put on the greatest all-time show in the Octagon.”

Many fans initially assumed that McGregor was responsible for the postponement of the press conference. One wrote on X, “What’s McGregor done now?” while another said, “What did he do lmao.” “Conor pulled out, didn’t he?” asked one user, while others wrote, “McGregor pulling out?” and “Knew this was all too good to be true man,” seemingly referring to UFC 303 itself.

While it is unclear why the press conference was postponed, McGregor did withdraw from a press conference in 2016, ahead of his rematch with Nate Diaz.

Monday’s postponement came a week after fans expressed concern about McGregor’s preparation for the fight with Chandler, after the former champion was filmed partying in Dublin.

McGregor has not fought since breaking his leg in July 2021, during his second straight loss to Dustin Poirier. McGregor was knocked out by the American six months earlier.