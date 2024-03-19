Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh reacts to ‘weird’ UFC fight delays

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh has admitted he is in the dark about his fighter’s return to the UFC.

McGregor has not fought since breaking his leg in July 2021, when he suffered a second straight loss to Dustin Poirier, and the former champion has recently criticised the UFC for a “lack of transparency” over his return to the Octagon.

McGregor, 35, has made that point during media appearances to promote the remake of Road House, which he stars in alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, and which is set for release on Amazon Prime on 21 March.

And now, the Irishman’s coach and compatriot Kavanagh has weighed in on the situation.

Speaking on The MMA Hour on Monday (18 March), Kavanagh said: “I won’t pretend to know the politics and what’s going on with legal stuff in the background. All I know is it seems odd that we’re not getting [any news].

“Like I said, I really am speaking from a position of ignorance, because I actually try to purposefully avoid all of that. Audie [Attar, McGregor’s manager] and the team, they do all that; they go back and forth with Hunter [Campbell, UFC CBO] and the UFC team.

“But yeah, it’s weird to me for someone to be the star he is and not get more opportunities [...] Look, I’m going to meet him either this evening or certainly tomorrow for the movie, and trust me, that’s why I half-jokingly say to journalists: ‘You know as much as me.’

“They all think: ‘Go on, give me the inside scoop.’ I’m seeing the same clips pop up that you guys do. Conor’s travelling so much, and my head’s down so much with what’s happening day to day, I’m not really every day on to Conor: ‘Hey, what? I’ve seen an interview.’ He’ll come to me when the fight’s announced, but I will be asking him.”

In February 2023, it was announced that McGregor would fight Michael Chandler later that year. The lightweights went on to serve as opposing coaches on the UFC’s television show The Ultimate Fighter, but they are still yet to fight each other.

Their planned bout remains without a date, location and weight class.