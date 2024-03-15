Watch: Conor McGregor provides update on UFC return after injury

Conor McGregor has hinted at a UFC return after suffering a broken leg in July 2021.

The Irishman endured the setback in defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

It comes as he is set to make his film debut alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in a remake of the 1989 cult classic Road House.

McGregor spoke to Richard Arnold in an interview broadcast on Friday's (15 March) episode of Good Morning Britain, telling the presenter he is "eager" to come back to the octagon.

"My body's in shape, my injuries have healed, and I'm ready to book a fight," he added.