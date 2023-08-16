Michael Chandler gives Conor McGregor ‘huge props’ for one aspect of UFC star’s game

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Michael Chandler has given Conor McGregor ‘huge props’ for his mental warfare, as fans await an official announcement around the pair’s UFC clash.

McGregor vs Chandler was initially announced in February, as was the pair’s involvement in the newest season of The Ultimate Fighter, though no date, location or weight class was confirmed for the fight. The bout is still yet to be officially announced, though McGregor said last week that it would take place in December.

Speaking to ex-UFC champion Daniel Cormier on ESPN, Chandler said on Tuesday (15 August): “You know I’m ready, I’m always staying in shape. If it could happen by the end of the year, that would be absolutely phenomenal. You know I’m ready tomorrow.

“But if it spills over into 2024, either way [it’s] the most exciting guy in the sport – myself – versus the biggest star in the sport. People are gonna tune in, and we’re gonna put butts in seats.

“I can’t wait to go in there, step in the Octagon, and fight this man – whenever it happens.”

Irishman McGregor is still absent from the United States Anti-Doping Agency’s testing pool, meaning he is ineligible to compete for at least six months unless an exemption is made. American Chandler admitted that McGregor’s lack of drug tests does give him pause over their planned fight.

“That’s definitely one aspect of it, obviously,” Chandler said. “Even that, too – is he training? I don’t know how much he’s training. We see him on boats more than we see him hitting bags, I’ll tell you that much.”

McGregor, 35, and Chandler, 37, served as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter this summer, with the finale airing this week. In one confrontation on the UFC television show, McGregor shoved Chandler in the face. “He mushed my face, and some day he’s gonna pay for it,” Chandler said. “Until then, it’s just funny on TV.

Conor McGregor feeds Anthony Joshua a sip of the UFC star’s new stout (Dazn)

“The great thing about Conor, and I will give him some huge props here, is he would go three or four days of trying to be my friend, and then all of a sudden he’d flip the script and go completely nuts on me – or hit a little deeper of a cut to really try to get under my skin. You never quite knew which Conor you would get.”

Former dual-weight champion McGregor last fought in July 2021, suffering a broken leg in a second straight loss to Dustin Poirier. Meanwhile, Chandler last competed in November, losing to Poirier via submission.

Speaking at London’s O2 Arena after Anthony Joshua’s knockout of Robert Helenius on Saturday, McGregor laid out a plan to fight Chandler in December before taking on Justin Gaethje then old rival Nate Diaz.