Aljamain Sterling will defend his UFC bantamweight title against Sean O’Malley in the main event of UFC 292 this weekend.

O’Malley’s rise has been a curious one, with the striking specialist attracting a strong following over the last six years but finding himself in this title fight without having faced the stiffest competition. The American did win a controversial decision against former champion Petr Yan in October, but his more testing match-ups before that did not inspire as he would have hoped; “Sugar Sean” suffered a TKO against Marlon Vera, before fighting Pedro Munhoz to a No Contest.

Meanwhile, Sterling has proven a divisive champion since taking the belt from Yan via DQ. He has won narrow decisions against the Russian and Henry Cejudo, and he stopped another former champion last year in an injured TJ Dillashaw. In any case, the Jamaican-American is the favourite in Boston this weekend, with his grappling skills expected to trump O’Malley’s striking.

In the co-main event, two-time strawweight champion Zhang Weili defends her title against Amanda Lemos.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

UFC 292 takes place on Saturday 19 August, at the TD Garden in Boston.

The prelims are set to begin at 1am on Sunday 20 August (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday), with the main card following at 3am BST (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Sterling – 2/5; O’Malley – 2/1

Zhang – 2/7; Lemos – 13/5

Via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Zhang Weili defends the strawweight title in the co-main event of UFC 292 (Getty Images)

Aljamain Sterling (C) vs Sean O’Malley (bantamweight title)

Zhang Weili (C) vs Amanda Lemos (women’s strawweight title)

Marlon Vera vs Pedro Munhoz (bantamweight)

Neil Magny vs Ian Machado Garry (welterweight)

Cody Garbrandt vs Mario Bautista (bantamweight)

Chris Weidman vs Brad Tavares (middleweight)

Gregory Rodrigues vs Denis Tiuliulin (middleweight)

Austin Hubbard vs Kurt Holobaugh (lightweight)

Andre Petroski vs Gerald Meerschaert (middleweight)

Andrea Lee vs Natalia Silva (women’s flyweight)

Karine Silva vs Maryna Moroz (women’s flyweight)