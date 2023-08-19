UFC 292 LIVE: Sean O’Malley vs Aljamain Sterling fight time and odds
Follow live updates from the bantamweight title fight, plus Zhang Weili’s defence of her belt and more
Aljamain Sterling defends his bantamweight title against Sean O’Malley in the main event of UFC 292 tonight, after Zhang Weili puts her gold on the line.
Grappling specialist Sterling has proven a divisive champion since winning the belt from Petr Yan via DQ in 2021, despite the Jamaican-American securing successful defences against Yan and other ex-champions in TJ Dillashaw and Henry Cejudo.
Meanwhile, O’Malley is one of the most exciting strikers in the UFC, and his popularity among fans has seen him rise through the rankings quickly. Will Sterling prove too tough a test for the younger American?
Fans will find out in this evening’s headline bout, which follows Zhang’s strawweight title defence against Amanda Lemos.
Follow live updates and results from UFC 292 below.
UFC 292 LIVE: T-minus 15 minutes until regular prelims
The regular prelims begin in 15 minutes! We’ll give you a round-up of the early prelim results then, and it’s also when we’ll kickstart our live updates for the event.
UFC 292 LIVE: Sterling’s pound-for-pound spot
See where Aljamain Sterling ranks in our UFC pound-for-pound top 10...
UFC 292 LIVE: O’Malley vs Sterling
Rising star Sean O’Malley will challenge Aljamain Sterling for the UFC bantamweight title in the main event of UFC 292 tonight.
O’Malley’s crisp and flashy striking has seen him win over a lot of fans, though his personality has proven divisive. In any case, the American has managed to set up a title shot without going through the wringer that many fighters do, in large part due to his profile.
“Sugar Sean” did, however, take on ex-champion Petr Yan last year, edging past the Russian with a controversial decision win.
Sterling also divides fans but is crafting an impressive resume, which features successful title defences against Yan, TJ Dillashaw and Henry Cejudo – all former champions.
The Jamaican-American’s grappling skills are expected to be the difference tonight, though he must beware O’Malley’s ability to produce a one-punch knockout.
UFC 292 LIVE: Main card and prelims in full
Here’s a look at this evening’s card (subject to any late changes):
Main card
Aljamain Sterling (C) vs Sean O’Malley (bantamweight title)
Zhang Weili (C) vs Amanda Lemos (women’s strawweight title)
Neil Magny vs Ian Machado Garry (welterweight)
Marlon Vera vs Pedro Munhoz (bantamweight)
Chris Weidman vs Brad Tavares (middleweight)
Prelims
Da’mon Blackshear vs Mario Bautista (bantamweight)
Gregory Rodrigues vs Denis Tiuliulin (middleweight)
Austin Hubbard vs Kurt Holobaugh (lightweight)
Early prelims
Andre Petroski vs Gerald Meerschaert (middleweight)
Andrea Lee vs Natalia Silva (women’s flyweight)
Karine Silva vs Maryna Moroz (women’s flyweight)
UFC 292 LIVE: How to watch O’Malley vs Sterling tonight
The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.
In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.
If you're travelling abroad and want to watch the Sean O'Malley vs Aljamain Sterling fight then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app.
UFC 292 LIVE: Odds for O’Malley vs Sterling and Zhang vs Lemos
Here are the odds for the main event and co-main event:
Sterling – 2/5; O’Malley – 2/1
Zhang – 2/7; Lemos – 13/5
Via Betway.
UFC 292 LIVE: Start time tonight
UFC 292 takes place tonight at the TD Garden in Boston.
The early prelims are set to begin at 11.30pm BST (3.30pm PT, 5.30pm CT, 6.30pm ET), with the regular prelims following at 1am on Sunday (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday).
The main card is then scheduled for 3am BST on Sunday (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday).
Our live updates will begin at 1am BST.
UFC 292 LIVE
Hello everyone, and welcome to our live coverage from UFC 292 tonight!
