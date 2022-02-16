Nate Diaz has suggested Conor McGregor does not deserve to fight him for a third time, despite the Irishman’s victory in the rivals’ second clash.

American Diaz submitted McGregor when the pair first faced off in March 2016, marking the first time “Notorious” had lost in the UFC, before McGregor edged a close second contest in August of the same year.

McGregor went on to win the UFC lightweight title in November 2016, becoming the promotion’s first ever dual-weight champion, before boxing Floyd Mayweather in 2017 amid a two-year break from the Octagon. Diaz, meanwhile, did not compete for three years.

Since their second fight with one another, McGregor has gone 2-3, while Diaz is 1-2.

Following McGregor’s most recent outing in the Octagon – when the 33-year-old suffered a broken leg against Dustin Poirier last July – interest reignited in a trilogy bout between the Irishman and Diaz, who has one fight left on his UFC contract.

But the American was dismissive of the contest when speaking to Adam’s Apple, saying: “Not right now.

“He’s got a lot of work to do.”

Diaz, 36, has instead been angling for a fight against Poirier, whom he was scheduled to face in 2018 before the bout fell through.

Dustin Poirier is Nate Diaz’s preferred opponent next time out (Getty Images)

“I’m on my last fight on my contract right now,” Diaz said. “I would like to fight Dustin Poirier now. Next month when s*** changes or people win and start doing something entertaining, or something going on, it’s all going to be different, I’m sure.”

Diaz last fought in June, when he was outpointed by Leon Edwards in the first ever UFC fight to be scheduled for five rounds despite not being a main event or title bout.

Edwards dominated the bout, but Diaz appeared to hurt the Briton with a well-timed punch late in the final round, nearly securing a shock finish.

Poirier, meanwhile, avenged a 2014 knockout loss to McGregor by knocking out the former champion last January, before “Notorious” lost their trilogy fight in July due to sustaining a broken leg.

American Poirier subsequently challenged Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title in December but was submitted by the Brazilian.