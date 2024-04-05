Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

UFC president Dana White has teased an announcement involving Conor McGregor, sharing an old clip of the Irishman along with the caption: “Coming soon.”

McGregor has not fought since suffering a broken leg in July 2021, and the former champion recently expressed frustration at the UFC over delays to his comeback.

However, McGregor also hinted that a summer return was on the cards, and White might have validated that claim with an Instagram story on Friday (5 April).

The UFC president reshared a clip of McGregor from 2018 – a video taken ahead of the 35-year-old’s loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov – along with the caption: “Coming soon.”

McGregor proceeded to share the same clip, with some fans speculating on social media that his comeback fight could be revealed at UFC 300 on 13 April.

It was announced in February 2023 that McGregor would return against Michael Chandler at some point last year, but that bout did not come to fruition. However, McGregor is still expected to fight Chandler when his return finally materialises.

“I like Mike, [but] I’m going to bust him up,” McGregor said in March. “I’m going to bust Mike up, yeah? If I say it, I do it. If I say it, it gets done. End of. Put that on my [grave]stone.”

McGregor’s last fight saw him lose to Dustin Poirier for the second time in six months, with the American having knocked out “Notorious” in January 2021.

Chandler’s last fight also came against compatriot Poirier, who submitted “Iron Mike” in November 2022.