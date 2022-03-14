Conor McGregor hails Tom Brady’s ‘Irish spirit’ as NFL legend reverses retirement

Conor McGregor has commended Tom Brady on his “Irish spirit” after the NFL legend announced that he will be coming out of retirement – just two months after calling time on his playing career.

Brady is the most successful player in NFL history, having won seven Super Bowls and holding numerous American football records.

The quarter-back announced his retirement from the sport in January but said on Monday that he has “unfinished business”. Brady, 44, will return next season to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he secured his most recent Super Bowl victory after winning his other six titles with the New England Patriots.

Former dual-weight UFC champion McGregor reacted positively to the news, writing on Twitter: “Champions come back stronger and better! Love the sport and it shows!”

The Irishman also referenced the fact that American Brady’s father is of Irish descent, adding: “Tom Brady - thank you for the Irish spirit and the big news.”

McGregor’s tweet also included a picture of an Irish America magazine cover from January 2006, with Brady the subject.

McGregor has expressed an interest in fighting at the Allegiant Stadium – home to NFL franchise the Las Vegas Raiders – which can hold up to 65,000 fans.

The former featherweight and lightweight UFC champion last competed in July, suffering a broken leg in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier, who knocked out McGregor last January.

That result saw Poirier avenge his own knockout loss to “Notorious” from 2014.