Conor McGregor has insisted he is in ‘no rush’ to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame, vowing to ‘put opponents unconscious’ as he targets a return to the ring.

McGregor became the first dual-weight champion in UFC history by knocking out Jose Aldo in 2015 and Eddie Alvarez in 2016, becoming featherweight title holder with the first of those wins and lightweight champ with the latter.

The Irishman’s record has been patchy since, however, with McGregor having gone 1-3 in the Octagon in the six years since. The 33-year-old was also stopped by Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match in 2017.

After taking aim at old rival Khabib Nurmagomedov on Tuesday, following the Russian’s Hall of Fame induction last week, McGregor addressed his seemingly inevitable inclusion in the Hall.

“Looking forward to my own hall of fame entry all the same, I’m a shoe in,” McGregor wrote on Twitter.

“First of everything. All the records. KO speed. Knockdown amount. KO’s most divisions. Financials. You name it.

“No rush tho I’m still in to bust noses open and put opps unconscious. A real goer.”

McGregor last fought in July 2021, suffering a broken leg in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier.

The injury, from which McGregor is still recovering, meant a TKO loss for the Irishman, who also lost to Poirier in January 2021 with the first knockout defeat of his career.

The lightweights had previously fought at featherweight in 2014, with McGregor knocking out the American in the first round.

McGregor is expected to return at the end of this year at the earliest, with a lightweight or welterweight contest on the cards.

McGregor has fought at welterweight three times in the UFC, trading wins with Nate Diaz in 2016 before stopping Donald Cerrone in 2020.