UFC president Dana White has hit out at Merab Dvalishvili for sharing footage that showed a cut on his face – three weeks before the Georgian fights Sean O’Malley.

Dvalishvili will challenge O’Malley for the men’s bantamweight title on 14 September, in a main-event contest at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

And Dvalishvili drew the ire of White on Tuesday (20 August), by posting footage on Instagram that showed a cut above his eye.

White, when asked what he knew about the cut, said at a press conference: “The whole world knows about Merab’s cut, he posted it. Our guys are so dumb, it’s next-level unbelievable.

“All the stuff that I [criticise] about boxing, what I will give boxing is when something happens in a camp... Man, let me tell you what: It does not leak.

“Our guys can’t f***ing wait to throw it up on social media. It’s a small cut, it’s no big deal, but obviously needed to be posted.”

When a journalist highlighted the renowned precision of O’Malley’s striking, and how Dvalishvili might have given the American a target in their fight, White added: “And why the f*** would you want [O’Malley] to know that?

“It is next-level stupid. Some of these guys are so stupid, it’s mind-boggling. It’s unbelievable.”

O’Malley reacted to footage of Dvalishvili’s cut by tweeting, “This little f***in rat better not pull out I swear to god, to which his opponent replied: “Calm down – it’s all good – just a little training injury.

“Never pulled out of a fight – and never will! I’m coming for you O’Malley – stronger than ever.”

Sean O’Malley (left) knocked out Merab Dvalishvili’s teammate Aljamain Sterling to become champion ( Getty Images )

Dvalishvili, 33, will enter UFC 306 on a 10-fight win streak, dating back to 2018. The Georgian has drawn criticism for the nature of his performances, however, which have featured unrelenting wrestling and impressive cardio but which have brought just one finish in 10 fights.

O’Malley, 29, will make his second title defence when he faces Dvalishvili, having knocked out the Georgian’s teammate Aljamain Sterling to win the 135lb belt in August 2023, before retaining the gold with a clinic against Marlon Vera in March.