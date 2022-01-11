UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou reveals ‘love’ for ‘psychopath’ Nate Diaz
‘He does exactly what he wants to do and that’s it’
Francis Ngannou has revealed his admiration for Nate Diaz, saying his fellow UFC star “does exactly what he wants to do”.
Heavyweight champion Ngannou is set to defend his title in the main event of UFC 270 this month, when he takes on interim champion and former teammate Ciryl Gane.
The fight is believed to be the final or penultimate bout of Ngannou’s UFC contract, while Nate Diaz has just one contest remaining on his current deal.
Ngannou, 35, has butted heads with UFC president Dana White over pay in recent months, while Diaz is known to be tricky to negotiate with.
And Ngannou has now revealed his “love” for Diaz. Speaking on his own YouTube channel, the French-Cameroonian said: “Man, I don’t know how to describe Nate Diaz’s personality.
“I think he’s just a psychopath, he’s just crazy, he doesn’t give a s*** about anything. I love that part of him.
“He’s just there to fight, have fun, he doesn’t care if he wins or if he loses. He just wants to have fun and enjoy, and nobody will tell him what to do.
“He does exactly what he wants to do and that’s it. He doesn’t care at all.”
Ngannou’s fight against Gane will mark the 35-year-old’s first outing since he knocked out Stipe Miocic in March to win the heavyweight title.
Diaz, meanwhile, last fought in June, when he was outpointed by Leon Edwards.
Diaz has long been linked to a trilogy bout with old rival Conor McGregor, with whom the American traded wins in 2016.
