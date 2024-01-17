Justin Gaethe vs Max Holloway official as ‘BMF’ title returns at UFC 300

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Justin Gaethje will defend the ‘BMF’ title against Max Holloway at UFC 300, it was announced on Tuesday (17 January).

UFC 300 is set to take place on 13 April in Las Vegas, and although a number of intriguing match-ups are scheduled for the card, fans have expressed disappointment at a lack of star power. Many will therefore be glad about the announcement of Gaethje vs Holloway, a five-round lightweight fight for the ‘Baddest Motherf*****’ title.

Gaethje, a former interim lightweight champion, won the vacant ‘BMF’ belt by knocking out Dustin Poirier in July. The title had previously appeared just once, when Jorge Masvidal stopped Nate Diaz to become the inaugural champion in 2019.

Holloway is a former featherweight champion, who unsuccessfully challenged for the interim lightweight title in 2018, and the Hawaiian will hope for a better outcome as he moves up to 155lbs again.

American Gaethje has not fought since his first-round knockout of compatriot Poirier, while Holloway last fought in August, knocking out Chan Sung Jung. The “Korean Zombie” retired after the bout.

It is unclear whether Gaethje, 35, and Holloway, 32, will compete in the main event or co-main event of UFC 300. It is expected, however, that at least one more title fight will be added to the card, potentially headlining the event.

It was also announced on Tuesday that UFC veteran Jim Miller will face Bobby Green in another lightweight fight at UFC 300.