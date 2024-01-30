Georges St-Pierre addresses rumoured UFC 300 return

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Georges St-Pierre has insisted he will not return to mixed martial arts, ruling out a comeback at UFC 300.

The historic event is still without a main event, and ‘GSP’ has been a dream participant for many MMA fans. However, the former two-weight champion has dismissed the idea.

Per Bloody Elbow, 42-year-old St-Pierre said at a recent Q&A in Thailand: “I miss sometimes the adrenalin, the victory. When you win a fight, there’s nothing that can come close to that, and unfortunately I will probably never have that feeling.

“I will never have that feeling again of winning another championship, and I miss that feeling. But that’s reality and I’m good with it. I have to accept it.

“Everything that goes up in life, goes down. Everything in life, I believe, is a cycle and you have to make peace with it. You have to accept it.”

Speaking specifically about UFC 300, which is due to take place on 13 April in Las Vegas, the Canadian said: “It’s a rumour. I’ve never been offered a fight [for UFC 300]. I’ve made that clear, that I have no desire of coming back to fight in mixed martial arts.

“I was supposed to compete in a grappling competition, but because I had an injury in November... I partially tore my labrum, my rotator cuff, and I’m still not recovered. There’s things that I can’t do right now, like live wrestling, live grappling. I have to be very careful. I can hit pads, but I’m not fully recovered yet.

“For me, the grappling thing was just more for a fun thing. There was less risk, and it was more to have the thrill of competition again, and also for the fans. It was a win-win situation for everybody.

St-Pierre during his dominant run in the UFC welterweight division (Getty)

“I’m 42 years old. I’m not the same person I used to be when I was competing. There was a time I had an incredible drive, I wanted to become champion. Nothing in the world could stop me. Like mentally, I was unstoppable. I had a crazy, crazy drive. If a door was closed, I was going to open another door; if two doors were closed, I was going to get in by force. I was ready to do almost anything to achieve my goal, but I’m not that person anymore.

“That hunger is gone. When that hunger is gone, I think it’s a sign that you need to retire. Unfortunately a lot of fighters, they don’t follow that sign and they retire too late. I didn’t. I never wanted to be one of those guys.”

St-Pierre is a former two-time UFC welterweight champion, who is widely deemed the greatest fighter in the history of the 170lbs division. In 2017, GSP returned from a four-year hiatus to win the middleweight title, before retiring from MMA.