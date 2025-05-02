Ilia Topuria reveals UFC return date following Islam Makhachev speculation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ilia Topuria has confirmed his next fight will take place at UFC 317 after speculation over a mega fight with lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

The Spanish-Georgian has ‘promised’ his next fight will be for the lightweight title after he vacated the featherweight belt in February, leading to Alexander Volkanovski defeating Diego Lopes for the belt at UFC 314.

And now ‘La Leyenda’ has confirmed he’ll return on 28 June, prompting speculation it will be for the lightweight title against Russian champion Makhachev.

“I would like to thank the community of Madrid and its President for this recognition by the Grand Cross of the Order of Dos de Mayo,” Topuria said.

“I am very sorry for not being able to be there with you. But I've got training ahead of me and I hope to make you all happy again on 28 June. Have a great time.”

UFC 317 will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with a main event yet to be confirmed, though the UFC Flyweight title will see Alexandre Pantoja face Kai Kara-France, plus Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape and Justin Tafa vs. Jhonata Diniz.

Topuria’s striking coach Javi Climent has told KOlmenero about his fighter’s chances up at lightweight and in particular with the unbeaten Makhachev.

“I think it could be a great fight with Islam. I don't know how he'd approach it,” he said. “I don’t know if he'd want to stay standing or go for the takedown right away. I think once he feels Ilia’s hands and realizes he can’t handle them.”

And Climent believes Topuria would have great success against another potential opponent in Charles Oliveira, stating: “He is a great fighter... but looking at their styles, it would be a very difficult fight for Oliveira.

Ilia Topuria parading his UFC title at Real Madrid’s stadium in 2024 ( Getty Images )

“Ilia destroys him standing. I'm 100 percent sure. I say this with the utmost respect, but I truly don’t see how they could prepare a strategy against us. I see a lot of disadvantages for Oliveira.”

Topuria even commented on a potential match-up with Oliveira, adding: “I haven’t dissed him, I’ve told the truth. He has 10 losses. I haven’t said anything else. He has 10 losses – five by knockout, four by submission, one by decision.

“He says [lightweight] is the toughest division there is. When he was fighting at 145, even Cub Swanson beat him up. That’s where the conversation ends.

“Something he couldn’t achieve at 145lb, he did at 155, where he became champion. So, why is that division tougher than the one I come from? I don’t find any logic in it, and that’s why I said it seems like he hasn’t read a single page of a newspaper. So, if that’s disrespectful... I don’t know since when telling the truth is disrespectful.”