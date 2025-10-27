Islam Makhachev details ideal UFC opponent to star on White House card

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Islam Makhachev has stoked speculation surrounding a potential fight with UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria after naming his ideal opponent for the touted White House card.

Makhachev, 34, has joined the likes of Conor McGregor and Alex Pereira in pushing for a headline spot on the event, which is deep in the planning stage for next summer.

US president Donald Trump, a friend of UFC president White, said earlier this year that he wanted to celebrate 250 years of his country’s existence by holding fights at the White House. And White, 56, recently said a breakthrough had been made and even shared mocked-up images of an Octagon on the South Lawn.

Makhachev is pencilled in for a welterweight title clash with Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 next month, his first fight since relinquishing his crown as king of 155lbs.

The decision to move up a weight class denied the fans of a hotly-anticipated bout with knockout artist Topuria, but the Dagestani has hinted that the White House card could call for such a super-fight to finally be booked.

"He wants to fight in White House, I also want to be there. It's gonna be big fight for MMA community,” he told ESPN.

“If people want this fight, if UFC want this fight, we can do this. I know the UFC wants to do a big fight in the White House. Which fight going to be bigger than this?

“I have a good fight now and I know Ilia is going fight soon. We’ll see what’s going to be happening.”

Islam Makhachev during his reign as lightweight champion ( Getty Images )

Topuria, 28, looks increasingly likely to be pitted against Justin Gaethje for his next title assignment, having crushed Charles Oliveira to win lightweight gold back in June.

This came off the back of a short-lived but devastating reign at featherweight, sleeping Alexander Volkanovski to bring an end to the Australian’s era as champion before doing the same to fellow legend Max Hollaway.

He poses the greatest threat to Makhachev’s status as the UFC’s pound-for-pound best, who beat the likes of Oliviera, Volkanovski and Dustin Poirier on a formidable run atop the lightweight division.