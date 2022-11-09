Jump to content

‘I know something you don’t’: Israel Adesanya coy on Alex Pereira fight as UFC 281 approaches

Pereira beat Adesanya twice in kickboxing bouts and challenges the UFC middleweight champion in New York this weekend

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Wednesday 09 November 2022 11:47
Israel Adesanya has claimed he ‘knows something you don’t’ ahead of his middleweight title defence against Alex Pereira at UFC 281.

Adesanya defends his belt against Pereira, who holds two kickboxing wins over the Nigerian-born New Zealander, in a main-event clash on Saturday (12 November).

Yet despite his past defeats by the Brazilian, including a knockout in 2017, Adesanya is confident that he will triumph at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

“I didn’t stay true to my style,” Adesanya told The MMA Hour of his knockout loss to Pereira. “I was younger and I just let myself get influenced by outside noises and I didn’t stay true to my style.

“I know me. When I hurt someone... When I’m watching fights I’m like, ‘Why are you headhunting? Why are you headhunting?’ I was headhunting, I was only using my right hand, that’s the stupidest thing I could have done.

“So, I didn’t stay true to my style and it cost me. That bothered me way more than a knockout.

“I’m excited for this one for different reasons. I know something you don’t – [about me].”

Adesanya, 33, has a professional mixed martial arts record of 23-1, while Pereira, 35, is 6-1 since debuting in the sport.

Last time out, Adesanya outpointed Jared Cannonier in July, with Pereira knocking out Sean Strickland on the undercard.

