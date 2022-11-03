Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

UFC star Anthony Smith calls on fans to boycott future Jake Paul fights

Smith hit out at the YouTuber for targeting ‘past-their-prime’ mixed martial artists who have absorbed years’ worth of damage

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Thursday 03 November 2022 11:00
Comments
Jake Paul Challenges Nate Diaz and Canelo Alvarez

UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith has called on fans to ‘boycott’ future Jake Paul fights.

YouTube star Paul outpointed UFC legend Anderson Silva on Saturday (29 October) to move to 6-0 as a professional boxer, with four of those wins having come against mixed martial artists.

In his previous bout Paul knocked out Tyron Woodley in December, four months after outpointing the ex-UFC champion, and before that the 25-year-old knocked out Ben Askren – a former MMA champion who competed in the UFC.

Ahead of Paul’s win against 47-year-old Silva, Smith said on the Believe You Me podcast: “If Jake Paul beats Anderson Silva, we should all f***ing boycott the rest of his fights until he f***ing fights some that are on his level, or whatever level we deem him to be on.

“You talk all this s*** about MMA fighters, you talk s*** about UFC, and then you pretend that you want to bring fighters up, and you want everyone to get paid better, but then you trash everyone every time they fight.”

Recommended

After beating Silva, American Paul called out UFC icon Nate Diaz, who was involved in a backstage altercation with Paul’s team at the Desert Diamond Arena in Arizona.

Smith added: “Now we’re putting food on your f***ing table for you to drag our legends? Older, shorter, smaller, past-their-prime legends that have spent their entire career running their bodies into f***ing car accidents.

“We hold these guys near and dear to our hearts, and then this f***head pulls them out of semi-retirement and knocks them out on pay-per-view and then still s***s on all of us?

UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith fought for the division’s title in 2019

(Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

“Go f*** yourself. Like, why are we still pandering to this piece of s***?”

Recommended

At the time of Paul’s victory over Askren, the latter was 36 and had retired from mixed martial arts after undergoing hip surgery. Meanwhile, Woodley was 39 at the time of both of his losses to Paul and had lost his last four MMA fights.

Prior to Paul’s fights with Askren, Woodley and Silva, the 25-year-old beat fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib and ex-NBA star Nate Robinson via knockout.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in