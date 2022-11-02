Nate Diaz hits back at UFC legend Michael Bisping over Jake Paul fight prediction
Bisping has said he would favour YouTube star Paul in a boxing match with Diaz
Nate Diaz has hit back at Michael Bisping, after the ex-UFC champion said he would favour Jake Paul to beat Diaz in the boxing ring.
YouTube star Paul is 6-0 as a professional boxer, having outpointed UFC legend Anderson Silva on Saturday after knocking down the Brazilian in the final round.
Paul outpointed then knocked out ex-UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley across two boxing bouts last year, and Bisping has said he would expect the 25-year-old to beat Diaz, 37, in such a contest.
“If [Diaz] was to fight Jake Paul at that weight – 200lbs or 196lbs, whatever they would come in at – I don’t think it would go very well for Nate Diaz,” the Briton said on his YouTube channel.
“However, I will say this: I think they would both make a lot of money.”
Diaz’s UFC contract expired following his submission win against fellow American Tony Ferguson in September, freeing up the Californian to fight elsewhere – and even box.
Diaz was involved in an altercation with compatriot Paul’s team at the Desert Diamond Arena in Arizona, where the YouTuber beat 47-year-old Silva, and Paul called out Diaz after the main-event contest.
Responding to Bisping’s comments, Diaz tweeted, “The only fight I ever saw by this goofy f****r,” along with a video of Bisping being knocked out by Dan Henderson in 2009.
Diaz has since deleted the tweet.
