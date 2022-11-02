Nate Diaz hits back at UFC legend Michael Bisping over Jake Paul fight prediction

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nate Diaz has hit back at Michael Bisping, after the ex-UFC champion said he would favour Jake Paul to beat Diaz in the boxing ring.

YouTube star Paul is 6-0 as a professional boxer, having outpointed UFC legend Anderson Silva on Saturday after knocking down the Brazilian in the final round.

Paul outpointed then knocked out ex-UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley across two boxing bouts last year, and Bisping has said he would expect the 25-year-old to beat Diaz, 37, in such a contest.

“If [Diaz] was to fight Jake Paul at that weight – 200lbs or 196lbs, whatever they would come in at – I don’t think it would go very well for Nate Diaz,” the Briton said on his YouTube channel.

“However, I will say this: I think they would both make a lot of money.”

Diaz’s UFC contract expired following his submission win against fellow American Tony Ferguson in September, freeing up the Californian to fight elsewhere – and even box.

Diaz was involved in an altercation with compatriot Paul’s team at the Desert Diamond Arena in Arizona, where the YouTuber beat 47-year-old Silva, and Paul called out Diaz after the main-event contest.

Responding to Bisping’s comments, Diaz tweeted, “The only fight I ever saw by this goofy f****r,” along with a video of Bisping being knocked out by Dan Henderson in 2009.

Diaz has since deleted the tweet.