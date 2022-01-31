Jake Paul explains Dana White diss track as feud with UFC president continues

Jake Paul has said the diss track he released last week was part of a bigger plan to “expose” the “constant exploitative practices” of UFC president Dana White.

YouTuber Paul has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer and recently teased a venture into mixed martial arts, even saying he would fight UFC star Jorge Masvidal in MMA’s flagship promotion if White increased fighter pay and offered healthcare to roster members.

White turned down his fellow American’s proposal, and Paul, 25, has escalated their feud by buying shares in the UFC’s parent company Endeavour Group Holdings.

Paul also released a diss track aimed at White, in which he calls the 52-year-old a “greedy, old, lonely, bald b****”. The music video for the song also features Paul choking an actor portraying White.

“Dana White first tried to get me beat by [ex-UFC star] Ben Askren,” Paul told MMA Fighting. “Then he said he would bet $1million that I would lose to Askren. After Dana ran away from his own bet, he started saying my fights are fixed.

“He then proceeded to disrespect Tyron Woodley [whom Paul has beaten twice] – his four-time champion – and said Tyron is washed up.

“And finally Dana moved on to claiming I’m a dirty fighter. Put aside that I have passed drug testing at every event, I agreed to get tested by Dana White and the UFC, but he refused to respond to my offer. Obviously, testing me is not that important to him as it would mean he would have to raise fighter pay and give them the long-term healthcare that they should be provided.”

Paul also referenced White’s seemingly difficult relationship with UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, who has expressed frustration over his pay in the promotion while hinting at a move into boxing.

Ngannou retained his belt against interim champion and former teammate Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 270 this month, but White did not place the title around the victor’s waist as is customary. White was also not present at the post-fight press conference.

“Dana White is too busy sending out lawsuit threats to his heavyweight champions minutes before they enter the cage to fight another man,” Paul said, referring to a claim made by Ngannou in a recent interview with MMA Fighting.

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou after beating Ciryl Gane (AFP via Getty Images)

“I think he actually sent my partner [Nakisa Bidarian] the same thing at 9pm that night when Dana’s supposedly being president at his big PPV event for a public company.

“Imagine if [NBA commissioner] Adam Silver sent a lawsuit to LeBron James minutes before he took the floor for the NBA Finals, then refused to present him with the NBA championship trophy after he won. It’s pure disrespect to the athlete and the sport.

“This isn’t about boxing or MMA,” Paul continued. “This is about doing what is right. UFC can and should do better given the control it has exerted over MMA fighters. Either treat them as independent contractors, like Uber does its drivers, or give them the compensation and benefits they deserve as employees.

“So, my fund has invested in his company’s stock and I will be working to expose his constant exploitative practices, starting by putting out this song with all proceeds going directly to fighter causes.”