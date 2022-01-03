Jake Paul blasts ‘jealous, ugly’ UFC president Dana White as feud escalates

Jake Paul has labelled Dana White “selfish” and “capitalistic” as the YouTube star’s feud with the UFC president continues.

Paul has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer in recent years, most recently knocking out former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in December, having outpointed his fellow American in August.

Prior to that, the YouTuber also knocked out ex-UFC star Ben Askren, and Paul is again setting his sights on fighters from the mixed martial arts promotion.

After knocking out Woodley, 24-year-old Paul urged White to release Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal from their UFC contracts to box him. Paul then sent a proposal to White, saying he would retire from boxing and fight Masvidal in MMA if the UFC president increased fighter pay and improved combatants’ healthcare.

White dismissed the proposal, instead doubling down on a challenge in which he said he would let Paul test him for cocaine for 10 years if he could test the YouTuber for steroids for two years.

Paul has since responded, saying in a video posted on social media: “Long story short, you address nothing that I said. I accepted your challenge, I said I would fight MMA, I said that I would retire from boxing and you avoided all of that s***.

“It shows that you are in a corner. You’re a dog in a corner trying to fight to save his whole company and the embarrassment that I’ve put you through. Everybody sees it, and what you can’t accept or love or appreciate is that I’m trying to change the sport forever.

UFC president Dana White (Getty Images)

“You are one of the most selfish, capitalistic motherf*****s that I’ve ever seen, and everybody else needs you, Dana; I’m the only person that doesn’t need you.

“I don’t give a f*** about you, but all these people, all your fighters, all of them, they can’t say s*** because you’ll just bench them. You met your maker. I’m not gonna stop. Welcome to the show, ladies and gentlemen.

“The bottom line, Dana, is that you won’t add healthcare for your fighters because you don’t give a f*** about them and you’re too much of a greedy b**** to pay your minimum fighter more than $12,000 for risking their lives. It’s what a janitor makes. You need to pay them $50,000, Dana. Stop avoiding my points.

“You’re just a jealous, ugly f***. You don’t know what true happiness is, you’re the definition of a f*****g unhappy billionaire who thought that money was gonna make their lives better. I feel bad for you.”

White had suggested that Paul was calling out “pay-per-view superstars” Diaz and Masvidal because the YouTuber’s own events have been selling poorly – a claim that Paul refutes.

Paul, however, dismissed the notion, saying: “You say Masvidal is a pay-per-view superstar. Let’s go to his last Instagram post – 5,000 likes or 10,000 likes or some s***.

“Do you realise that my mum Pam gets more likes than your ‘pay-per-view superstars’?”