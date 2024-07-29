Jon Jones reacts to Tom Aspinall’s stunning UFC 304 victory: ‘I love it’

Support truly

Jon Jones quipped about “supply and demand” after Tom Aspinall’s victory at UFC 304, amid increased calls for the pair to fight each other.

On Saturday (27 July), Aspinall knocked out Curtis Blaydes in one minute exactly to retain the interim heavyweight title. With that win in Manchester, the Wigan fighter moved a step closer to a bout with Jones – who holds the regular title.

“Supply and demand at its finest, I love it,” Jones tweeted on Sunday, despite a general feeling among the MMA fanbase that the American will not fight Aspinall.

Jones, who is considered the greatest light-heavyweight in UFC history despite numerous failed drug tests and run-ins with the law, won the heavyweight belt in March 2023.

The 37-year-old submitted Ciryl Gane early to claim the vacant title, but he was unable to defend it against heavyweight great Stipe Miocic in November, after suffering an injury. As a result, Aspinall fought Sergei Pavlovich for the interim belt, winning by first-round knockout.

Interim titles are not usually defended in the UFC, with the holder usually challenging the official champion in their next bout. But Jones is still recovering from his pectoral injury, and the UFC is refusing to strip the American of his title – instead intending to rebook Jones vs Miocic.

As a result, Aspinall has been forced to wait for the winner of Jones vs Miocic, despite assumptions that either man – or both – could retire after that fight. Miocic will be 42 by the time he and Jones compete, presumably at the end of this year.

“Jon’s the undisputed champion, but I’m the best in the world, if that makes any sense,” Aspinall said at the UFC 304 post-fight press conference. “We know what Jon’s doing. Jon was there, crossing his fingers and toes tonight, hoping I’d lose to Curtis – let’s not bulls*** about it.

“He posted about it loads anyway, that I’m going to lose to [Blaydes]. That didn’t happen, so [he’s] the fight I want next.

Aspinall (left) drops Blaydes before sealing the knockout ( REUTERS )

“He’ll be very angry about it or the fact that everyone’s saying that I can beat him, but that’s OK. On the contrary to what Jon Jones fanboys might think, I have nothing against Jon Jones as a person. I think I’m the best heavyweight in the world, and if he thinks he’s the best heavyweight in the world, let’s settle it.

“Simple as that. It’s not rocket science. There’s two guys who are claiming to be the best heavyweight in the world. Let’s settle it, simple as that.”

“Jon Jones is a strange guy. I don’t know what he’s doing. He does some weird moves. I’m just over here trying to be the best heavyweight in the world, be the best version of myself. He’s done all that, he’s done everything. I’m not taking away from what he’s done in his career.

“The guy’s career is unbelievable, but me personally, I’m trying to fight people and that’s it. So I don’t know what he’s doing, I can’t speak for him.”