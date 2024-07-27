UFC 304 LIVE: Tom Aspinall and Leon Edwards fight updates and results tonight
Follow live as the UFC’s two British champions defend their titles in Manchester
UFC 304 will take place in Manchester tonight, as British champions Leon Edwards and Tom Aspinall defend their titles in intriguing rematches.
In the main event, welterweight king Edwards defends his belt against Belal Muhammad, three years after fighting the Palestinian-American to a No Contest. In their first meeting, Edwards accidentally landed an eye poke, leading the bout to be halted.
Edwards – Jamaican-born and representing Birmingham – regained momentum and won the 170lb title with a stunning knockout of Kamaru Usman in 2022, before retaining the gold against Usman and Colby Covington last year. The 32-year-old is unbeaten in 13 fights across nine years.
In tonight’s co-main event, Aspinall puts the interim heavyweight title on the line against Curtis Blaydes, two years after suffering a knee injury against the American – just 15 seconds into that clash in London. Wigan’s Aspinall, 31, has otherwise been perfect in the UFC and claimed the interim strap with a knockout of Sergei Pavlovich in November.
Typically an interim champion would challenge the regular title holder next, but Jon Jones is injured and the UFC is refusing to strip him of his belt – instead insisting that “Bones” will defend his title against Stipe Miocic next, as was planned last year.
Elsewhere at UFC 304, Paddy Pimblett, Molly McCann, Muhammad Mokaev and Arnold Allen are among the many British names in action. Follow live updates and results from UFC 304, below.
UFC 304 LIVE: When do fights start and why are they so late?
UFC 304 is scheduled to take place at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester, UK, tonight.
The early prelims are due to begin at 11.15pm BST (3.15pm PT / 5.15pm CT / 6.15pm ET), with the regular prelims following at 1am BST on Sunday (5pm PT / 7pm CT / 8pm ET on Saturday). The main card is then set to start at 3am BST on Sunday (7pm PT / 9pm CT / 10pm ET on Saturday).
The scheduling has put the event on a US-friendly time, at the expense of viewers in the UK and in the arena itself. The move drew stark criticism from fans and fighters upon its announcement.
What time does UFC 304 start in UK and US tonight?
The UFC returns to the UK, where two British champions defend their titles in Manchester
