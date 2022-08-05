Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jorge Masvidal has played down Khamzat Chimaev’s prospects in the UFC, saying: “I haven’t seen anything that makes me a believer in this guy yet.”

Masvidal is one of the biggest stars in the UFC and is a two-time welterweight title challenger, while fellow 170lber Chimaev is the fastest-rising contender in the promotion.

Chimaev is unbeaten in professional mixed martial arts with a record of 10-0 (5-0 in the UFC), with all of his victories having come via finishes until his most recent outing. In April, the Russian-born Swede outpointed Gilbert Burns in a fight of the year contender to propel himself up the welterweight rankings.

Chimaev remarkably absorbed just one significant strike across his first four UFC contests, and the unbeaten 28-year-old is now scheduled to face Nate Diaz in the UFC 279 main event in September. Meanwhile, Masvidal – who beat fellow American Diaz via doctor stoppage in 2019 – is 0-3 in his last three outings, having lost twice while challenging reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman before losing to friend-turned-rival Colby Covington this March.

“[The Burns fight] was supposed to be his coming-out party, and it didn’t go according to plan,” Masvidal told MMA Fighting on Friday. “A lot of people felt Gilbert won that fight, a lot of people still think Gilbert won that fight.

“I don’t really think Khamzat is as good as they say he is. I’m more of a see-then-believe [guy], and I haven’t seen anything that makes me a believer in this guy yet.

“I personally would love to break his face. Once he starts selling pay-per-views and s*** like that, I wouldn’t mind breaking his f****** face.”

Chimaev was quick to hit back at the 37-year-old, writing on Twitter, “Wake up buddy @GamebredFighter,” along with two photos of Masvidal from the aftermath of the American’s knockout loss to Usman.

When asked how he believes Chimaev’s fight with Diaz will play out, Masvidal said: “They probably wanted to pair Diaz with someone stylistically that’s not the best. So, they gave him a boring-a** wrestler who is going to try and hug his legs and sniff his crotch.

“I think Khamzat probably wins, but I can see Nate putting him away in Rounds 4 or 5, because Khamzat doesn’t have that gas tank. He doesn’t have that experience, and I think he gets too in the moment where he’s wasting energy doing stupid s***.

“Nate is going to conserve all of that energy and get in his face when it counts. I think Khamzat should win, but I won’t be surprised if Nate stops his a**.”