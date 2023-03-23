Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jorge Masvidal has vowed to ‘knock Leon Edwards’ head off’ in England if the pair fight for the UFC welterweight title this year.

Edwards retained the belt in London this month, outpointing Kamaru Usman at the O2 Arena, seven months after taking the title from the Nigerian-America via knockout. Masvidal, meanwhile, is scheduled to fight Gilbert Burns in Miami on 8 April, in the co-main event of at UFC 287.

The American has history with Edwards, whom he punched backstage at UFC London in 2019, and both men seem keen to fight each other if Masvidal beats Burns.

Masvidal, discussing his knockout of Darren Till – which took place moments before he attacked Edwards – said on The Joe Rogan Experience: “Just like I’m about to do to Leon’s b***h a**. I’m gonna go to England and knock his f***ing head off his shoulders.

“That’s a good style match-up for me. He’s not a wrestler, he can’t wrestle for five rounds, and he’s not better technically than me. He’s gonna have to stand there with me and throw blows, and that’s where I’m gonna hurt that dude, bro.

“I’m in one of the best shapes of my life, I haven’t got no injuries, and my mind is right, man. For a long time, I didn’t want to fight; I had a lot of things outside the ring that weren’t going right, so I wasn’t trying to compete while all these other things were happening,” he added, before referencing his charge of alleged assault on Colby Covington.

Masvidal’s last fight came in March 2022, when he was outpointed by friend-turned-rival Covington after suffering back-to-back losses to Usman in title fights. Days after losing to Covington, 38-year-old Masvidal was charged with an alleged assault of his opponent.

UFC president Dana White said this month that Covington, who weighed in as a back-up fighter for Edwards’ defence against Usman, would receive the next welterweight title shot. Masvidal, however, suggested that he could leapfrog Covington with a win over Burns.

Jorge Masvidal (right) suffered a decision loss to Colby Covington last time out (Getty Images)

“Who knows [about Covington]?” Masvidal said. “Dana says a lot of things, man. I love Dana, but... now [Leon] has defended the belt against one of the best pound-for-pound guys, I hear he’s coming to Miami [for UFC 287], I’ve just got to do my job.

“I’m not looking past Gilbert, but I am gonna make him a stepping stone and an example. I’m gonna say now: It’s gonna happen, and it’s gonna be a movie ending; I’m gonna fight Leon after [Burns], and I’m gonna rip his head off.

“It’s nothing personal. I know he can’t stand me, but I couldn’t give a f*** less about him. I want that belt.

“I’m just gonna go out there, take care of Gilbert, and let the chips fall where they may.”