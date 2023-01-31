Jump to content

Laura Sanko becomes first woman to commentate on UFC event in modern era

The analyst and reporter will make her colour commentary debut at this weekend’s Fight Night

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Tuesday 31 January 2023 10:47
Comments
Laura Sanko will become the first female commentator of UFC’s modern era when she features at this Saturday’s Fight Night event in Las Vegas.

Sanko primarily works as an analyst and reporter for UFC on ESPN – the promotion’s chief broadcaster partner – and has commentated on the television show Dana White’s Contender Series.

The American will make her official UFC commentary debut on Saturday, however, as she becomes the first female commentator in the company’s modern era – and just the second ever.

“It is an honour to walk in the footprint of Kathy Long, 30 years after her appearance on UFC 1,” Sanko said, referencing her predecessor.

“Taking the next step to join the UFC commentary team has been a goal of mine since I began my broadcast career [...] I consider it a true privilege to be part of the team that is a voice to our incredible fans, communicating the fighting art of each man and woman who steps inside the UFC Octagon.”

UFC president Dana White added: “I can’t think of anyone better to be the first female colour commentator for the modern UFC era than Laura. She has worked incredibly hard to prove herself and get to this position and I couldn’t be prouder to have her calling the action.”

This weekend’s Fight Night event takes place at the UFC Apex institute in Las Vegas and will be headlined by heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Sergey Spivac.

