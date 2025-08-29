Leon Edwards’ return announced as Briton faces Carlos Prates at UFC 322

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Leon Edwards will aim to snap a two-fight losing streak when he returns to the Octagon at UFC 322, where he faces Carlos Prates.

Edwards was on a seven-year, 12-fight win streak before losing to Belal Muhammad last July, a defeat that saw the Briton drop the welterweight title. Then, in March, he suffered a defeat by Sean Brady.

Both losses occurred on home soil, with Edwards outpointed by Muhammad in Manchester and submitted by Brady in London.

Now, however, he has a chance to bounce back as he faces Prates at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Edwards, 34, will face the Brazilian, 32, on the undercard of a welterweight title fight between Jack Della Maddalena, who dethroned Muhammad in May, and Islam Makhachev.

Makhachev gave up the lightweight title in May and quickly announced his desire to challenge “JDM”, who had just taken the belt from a friend of Makhachev in Muhammad.

Meanwhile, Edwards and Prates will both be eyeing a future title shot, though each man has work to do.

A win over Prates would move Edwards closer, but he would likely need another victory or two to secure a title shot, while Prates just bounced back from an April decision loss to Ian Machado Garry.

open image in gallery Sean Brady dismantled Leon Edwards in UFC London's main event in March ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Carlos Prates (left) knocked out Geoff Neal in remarkable fashion this month ( Getty Images )

Admittedly, Prates responded in scintillating fashion, knocking out Geoff Neal with a brutal spinning back elbow this month, in the final second of the first round of their bout.

Those results followed an 11-fight win streak for Prates, dating back to 2019, though only four of those victories took place in the UFC.

Also at UFC 322, Zhang Weili will challenge Valentina Shevchenko for her flyweight title in the co-main event. Zhang is the current women’s strawweight champion, but she will vacate her title ahead of UFC 322.

In fact, Zhang’s title will become vacant on 25 October, when Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern clash to crown a successor to the Chinese star.