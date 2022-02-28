Masvidal vs Covington time: When does UFC 272 start in the UK and US this weekend?

In the main event of UFC 272, Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington will go head-to-head in one of the biggest grudge matches in the history of the promotion.

The former friends, housemates and teammates have become bitter rivals in recent years, with Masvidal accusing his fellow American of owing still-unpaid debts to coaches among other betrayals.

Both fighters have lost to welterweight champion Kamaru Usman twice in recent years and face difficult roads back to a title shot. Such is the interest in this clash, however, that it is one of the few non-title bouts in the UFC’s recent history to headline a pay-per-view event.

When asked what the headlines will be the morning after this weekend’s main event, Masvidal (35-15) told ESPN: “Colby in critical condition, might not fully make it.” The controversial Covington (16-3), meanwhile, told TMZ: “I’m gonna drag it out, I’m gonna make him suffer. It’s gonna be a funeral.”

Here’s all you need to know about UFC 272.

When is it?

UFC 272 takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday 5 March.

The prelims are scheduled to begin at 1am GMT (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET) on Sunday 6 March, with the main card following at 3am GMT (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 20pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card

Former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington (Getty)

Main card

Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal (welterweight)

Rafael dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev (lightweight)

Edson Barboza vs Bryce Mitchell (featherweight)

Kevin Holland vs Alex Oliveira (welterweight)

Serghei Spivac vs Greg Hardy (heavyweight)

Prelims

Marina Rodriguez vs Yan Xiaonan (women’s strawweight)

Maryna Moroz vs Mariya Agapova (women’s flyweight)

Jalin Turner vs Jamie Mullarkey (lightweight)

Nicolae Negumereanu vs Kennedy Nzechukwu (light heavyweight)

Early prelims

Tim Elliot vs Tagir Ulanbekov (flyweight)

Jessica Eye vs Manon Fiorot (women’s flyweight)

Devonte Smith vs Erick Gonzalez (lightweight)

Dustin Jacoby vs Michael Oliksiejczuk (light heavyweight)

Brian Kelleher vs Umar Nurmagomedov (featherweight)