Maycee Barber speaks out after suspected seizure moments before UFC main event
Barber suffered a medical emergency just moments before her planned ring walk, meaning her bout with Erin Blanchfield was scrapped
Maycee Barber has spoken out after suffering a suspected seizure just moments before her planned UFC fight with Erin Blanchfield on Saturday.
Fifth-ranked Barber and fourth-ranked Blanchfield were due to meet in a flyweight main event at the UFC Apex, but the bout in Las Vegas was derailed at the last possible moment.
Barber, 27, was rendered unable to face Blanchfield, 26, after going through a medical emergency that reportedly involved a seizure. That followed her failed weigh-in on Friday (30 May).
And Blanchfield offered her fellow American little sympathy during a press conference after the Fight Night, saying: “She needs to look at another division. She needs to fix her life. She needs to just fix herself. I think she’s a complete mess in every aspect of her entire life.
“I’ve never even had any other opponents miss weight before or act the way she does. It’s pretty crazy, especially at this level. You expect all the athletes to be professional, so it’s pretty wild. No, I would not want to book another fight with her.
“I would like to reassess, see who’s available. I still want to fight within the top five, still push towards that title fight. I think I need to talk to my manager, talk to Mick [Maynard, UFC matchmaker], see what can happen.
“I was literally in the doorway, already had everything gloved up, my corner [team] were ready to go. Literally in the doorway, like getting ready to walk out, and then was told [the fight was off]. I remember they said ‘six minutes’, and I was like: ‘This feels like a lot longer.’
“It didn’t feel like six minutes. No one said anything until Hunter [Campbell, UFC CBO] came in and told me she was having a seizure and that she wouldn’t be able to compete.”
Barber then addressed the matter on Sunday (1 June), writing on Instagram: “Not what I had planned for a Sunday post. Thank you to everyone for the prayers & support.
“I owe an apology to @ufc @mickmaynard2 @danawhite @seanshelby & @blanchfield_mma. PS my life is not messy this is just a bad hand. We will get to the bottom of it all and be back.”
She added on Tuesday: “Going home with a heavy heart. But FAITH IN GOD that He will give me strength, clarity, and comfort through this journey.”
Barber did not, however, confirm that she had suffered a seizure, though Blanchfield claimed Campbell had used that word.
Barber’s words on each Instagram post were accompanied by several photos, including images of her in hospital and on a stretcher.
Blanchfield was paid show and win money after Saturday’s fight cancellation, as well as 20 per cent of Barber’s show money due to the latter’s failed weigh-in.
