Conor McGregor news is “coming up”, according to UFC president Dana White, with fans hoping for a fight date for the Irishman’s delayed clash against Michael Chandler.

It was announced in February 2023 that McGregor would face Chandler, but a date was not confirmed for 14 months; this April, the bout was announced for UFC 303 in June, but McGregor later suffered a broken toe. As such, the fight has been delayed indefinitely.

Amid the ongoing wait for a new fight date, White conducted an Instagram live stream on Thursday (29 August), saying: “We [UFC officials] talked about Conor today, too. We’ve got Conor news coming up.

“We’ve got [Charles] Oliveira news coming up, we’ve got Chandler news coming up, we’ve got Max Holloway news coming up. All that good s***, coming soon.”

McGregor soon retweeted a post that quoted White’s words, before sending his own tweet: a winking-face emoji.

The quirk in White’s update was the reference to Holloway, who is already scheduled to fight Ilia Topuria in the main event of UFC 308 in October. Meanwhile, November’s UFC 309 main event is expected to pit Jon Jones against Stipe Miocic, and Islam Makhachev may fight Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 310 in December.

As a result, it is suspected that McGregor vs Chandler, assuming the match-up stays intact, could headline UFC 311 in January.

Conor McGregor before his last win, against Donald Cerrone in 2020 ( Getty Images )

McGregor, 36, last fought in July 2021, suffering a broken leg in a second straight loss to Dustin Poirier. Six months earlier, Poirier handed the former dual-weight champion the first knockout loss of his career.

American Chandler, 38, last fought in November 2022, losing to compatriot Poirier via submission. His last victory came in May 2022 – a stunning front-kick KO of Tony Ferguson.

McGregor’s last win came in January 2020, when “Notorious” stopped Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds.