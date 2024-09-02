Michael Chandler sends message to doubters as Conor McGregor news gathers pace

Support truly

Michael Chandler has said the ‘wheels are in motion’ for his in-ring return, days after UFC president Dana White promised news about the American fighter and Conor McGregor.

It was announced in February 2023 that Chandler would fight McGregor, but no date was confirmed until this April, when it was declared that the pair would square off in June. However, McGregor suffered a broken toe, delaying the bout indefinitely.

Last week, White said, “We’ve got Conor news coming up [...] We’ve got Chandler news coming up,” before McGregor tweeted a winking-face emoji.

Now Chandler has reacted, writing on Instagram: “Wheels in motion to bite down on that mouthpiece again… bet on yourself, always.”

The 38-year-old has not fought since November 2022, when he suffered a submission loss to Dustin Poirier. McGregor, 36, has not competed since July 2021, also against Poirier. On that night, the Irishman sustained a broken leg, six months after losing to Poirier via knockout.

It is suspected that McGregor and Chandler could fight each other in January. The UFC has already announced its pay-per-view events for September and October, with Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway and Alex Pereira vs Khalil Rountree Jr booked. It is expected that Jon Jones will fight Stipe Miocic in November’s pay-per-view main event, with Islam Makhachev vs Arman Tsarukyan on the cards for December.

Michael Chandler has gone 2-3 in the UFC since debuting in 2021 ( Zuffa LLC via Getty Images )

Despite McGregor and Chandler having largely competed at lightweight throughout their careers, they are set to clash at welterweight, based on the stipulations of their derailed fight in June.

McGregor has fought at welterweight three times in the UFC, trading wins with Nate Diaz in 2016 and stopping Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds in 2020.

The Irishman previously held the UFC’s featherweight and lightweight titles simultaneously, and he fought at lightweight in his last two fights. Chandler, meanwhile, is a former three-time Bellator lightweight champion.